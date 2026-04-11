- Bodycam footage was released of the fatal police shooting of 46-year-old Joaquin Anthony Pereyra in Walnut Creek, who was schizophrenic. Police say they were forced to open fire after Pereyra refused to drop his pellet gun that they mistook for a real firearm. [KGO]
- Following Friday’s bombshell report that Representative Eric Swalwell allegedly sexually assaulted at least one employee, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and numerous other leaders are calling on him to drop out of the California governor’s race, and former supporters have pulled their endorsements. [KRON4]
- Starting this Sunday, Oakland will begin issuing fines starting at $64 for parking meter violations, as the city began charging for parking from noon to 6 pm on Sundays in January. [Oaklandside]
- Commercial salmon fishing is set to open this spring in California for the first time since 2022, but there will be fewer fishing dates and stricter harvest limits than in the past in order to protect the endangered California Coastal Chinook. [CalMatters]
- San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju won his appeal against a ruling by Superior Court Judge Harry Dorfman last month ordering Raju to pay $26,000 in fines for refusing to take certain cases due to the workloads of his staff being overloaded with an influx of cases sent by the district attorney’s office. [Chronicle]
- Sunset Dunes at SF’s Ocean Beach turns a year old, and the controversy still remains, even though traffic data shows that congestion was still below pre-pandemic levels. [KQED]
- A well known package thief was arrested in Milpitas in the South Bay Wednesday evening after he was filmed in the act on surveillance video and police later found him driving around a nearby neighborhood. [KRON4]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist