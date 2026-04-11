One teen was killed and four others are in serious and critical condition following a suspected DUI single-car crash in Novato early Saturday, and it’s believed they’re not from Novato.

The crash occurred just before 1 am Saturday at the intersection of San Marin Drive and Simmons Lane in Novato, according to the Novato Police Department in a social media post.

The 17-year-old driver of the sedan, which was occupied by four other teens between 16 and 18 years old, hit a utility pole, as KRON4 reports. Police determined the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

All five teens were transported to the hospital, where one was declared dead, and the others were reportedly in serous and critical condition.

The police department said based on preliminary information, it’s not believed they’re from Novato.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult situation for all the families involved as they navigate the weight of this tragedy,” wrote the police department.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Novato Police Department Traffic Section by calling 415-897-4361.

Image: Novato Police Department