Local:

Amy Hillyard, the local coffee shop owner who went missing from her home in Oakland on March 25, left the house without her phone, keys or important medication, and the front door was left wide open. She was reportedly dealing with grief over the deaths of a close friend and one of the family dogs, in addition to the stress of being a caregiver for family members. [Chronicle]

She was reportedly dealing with grief over the deaths of a close friend and one of the family dogs, in addition to the stress of being a caregiver for family members. [Chronicle] A new bill that’s up for a vote with California lawmakers could lower residents’ PG&E bills by 30% while also ensuring wildfire survivors received their full settlements. [KGO]

More signature collectors were spotted paying people on the street to sign petitions relating to the billionaire tax, except now they're wearing masks. [New York Times]

National:

In an attempt to take the attention off the Melania drama, Trump posted a “snuff” video Thursday showing the graphic surveillance footage of an undocumented man from Haiti allegedly bludgeoning a gas station clerk in Florida. [Guardian]

Meanwhile, Iran has been posting AI-generated Leggo-themed propaganda videos about the US that are pretty spot on. [Forbes]

A sheriff’s deputy in Southern California was caught perusing dating apps during a standoff with an armed suspect. [CBS News]

Video of the Day:

South Korea must’ve gotten wind of SF’s legendary Hunky Jesus Contest and said, “Hold my beer.” Maybe “Seoul Jesus” can make his way to Dolores Park next year — just need to figure out where to put the gigantic crane.

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist