Amy Hillyard, who’s the owner of Farley’s coffee shops in SF and Oakland, went missing in Oakland’s Cleveland Heights neighborhood Wednesday, and she’s considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

The Oakland Police Department posted an alert that Amy Hillyard, 52, was last seen Wednesday at 2 pm in Oakland’s Cleveland Heights neighborhood on the 500 block of Radnor Road.

She's blonde with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing tan-colored pants and a tan-colored top, as KTVU reports.

Police said Hillyard has an undisclosed medical condition and is considered at-risk.

According to SFGate, Hillyard and her husband Chris Hillyard own Farley’s coffee shop in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill, which is considered a legacy business. They later opened a second location on Grand Avenue when they moved to Oakland.

Chris’s father Roger Hillyard was the original owner of Farley’s, and SFGate points out that Jack Farley, who was Roger’s grandfather and the namesake of the business, went missing in the Midwest in the 1920s.

Image: Oakland Police Department