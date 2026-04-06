It was a warm and sunny Easter Sunday in San Francisco, and once again the northern half of Dolores Park was elbow-to-elbow and blanket-to-blanket with spectators for the annual Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary contests.

What was once a small and mostly LGBTQ gathering at the southern end of Dolores Park, hosted by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, featuring an Easter Bonnet contest and the gleefully sacreligious Hunky Jesus Contest, has grown into a massive annual affair, attended by thousands.

Sister Roma and Peaches Christ once again presided over the festivities from the stage, and this year's entrants included Cheezits Christ — complete with a large cross made from Cheez-Its boxes — Oil on Canvas Jesus, Elvis Jesus, Fitness Jesus, Trans Jesus, Aunt Gladys Jesus, Palestinian Balloon Jesus, and a Cow Jesus whose udders dispensed cocktails.

Aunt Gladys Jesus (right). Photo by Darwin Bell

It is often the case that the hunkiest Jesus with the most revealing loin cloth gets the loudest cheers and takes the prize at the annual Hunky Jesus Contest on Easter Sunday. And this year was no exception. with Miguel Velez winning out with his Renewable Enegery Jesus, complete with a crown of solar panels and a windmill staff.

Renewable Energy Jesus. Photo by Darwin Bell

A few more photos and a video from Sunday in Dolores Park, below.

Photo by Bradley Roberge/Instagram

Photo by Darwin Bell

Peaches Christ and Sister Roma. Photo via Peaches Christ

Photo by Bradley Roberge/Instagram

Photo by Bradley Roberge/Instagram

Photo by Bradley Roberge/Instagram