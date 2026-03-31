- While Supervisor Jackie Fielder's situation — having announced a mental health issue that has sidelined her and suggested she may resign — has few parallels in local history, there are a number of somewhat analagous stories of supervisors stepping back due to health concerns or alcoholism. [Chronicle]
- Some sort of traffic collision occurred overnight near the main gate of Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, and the gate remained closed Tuesday morning. [KTVU]
- The East Bay city of Milpitas is now giving away free Ring doorbell cameras to improve neighborhood safety. [KTVU]
- As it preparest to shut down its Solano County brewery, Anheuser-Busch is on the hook for a $2.3 million fine to the local air quality district. [Chronicle]
- The Supreme Court has shot down Colorado's ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy, on First Amendment grounds, which puts similar laws in 20 states, including California, in jeopardy. [New York Times]
- The Golden State Valkyries just unveiled a new violet-colored jersey for the new season. [KPIX]
- Trump has shared a rendering of an of-course-tacky skyscraper that could become his future presidential library in Miami, with his name emblazoned on it like his hotels. [CNN]
Top image: Photo by Michael Kahn