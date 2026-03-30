Local:
- The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said that the city's 911 call system was having difficulty Monday with cellphone calls coming in from multiple carriers being disconnected or delayed. As of around 4 pm, the issue was reportedly resolved. [Mission Local]
- The three victims killed in an alleged DUI crash in Napa Saturday morning have been identified. They were 65-year-old Vivian Bertolino and 62-year-old Linda Wolters, both of American Canyon; and 65-year-old Katrina Clarke of Sacramento. [KTVU]
- A semi truck went off what appears to be a narrow road in Crockett Monday, possibly after colliding with another vehicle, and the truck's cab was dangling precariously over a hill above a house. [ABC 7]
National:
- President Trump's executive order last week that directed the Department of Homeland Security to pay TSA officers their accrued wages resulted in them getting paychecks for two full pay periods, however they are still owed another week's pay. It remains unclear when they may be paid again. [New York Times]
- The optics of Republican lawmakers, in particular Lindsay Graham spotted out dining at Disney World over the weekend, out on their spring recess while DHS remains unfunded have not been great. [CNN]
- The Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of "Tiger King" Joe Exotic, aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who has been trying to get his conviction on two counts of murder-for-hire overturned. [SCOTUSblog]
Video:
- San Francisco's house music scene, and the dance music world at large, lost a good one over the weekend. DJ Dan, aka Dan Wherrett, a fixture on the local scene and pioneer of what became known as San Francisco House and/or West Coast House, has died at age 57. The cause of death was not given, and as the Chronicle reports, he missed a scheduled gig in Reno on Saturday. Below, a clip of DJ Dan spinning at LovEvolution, the SF iteration of Love Parade/Love Fest, in Civic Center in 2009.
Photo by Finn J/Unsplash