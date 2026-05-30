On Wednesday, a giddy fan posted a TikTok after meeting Oakland native and current A-list actress Zendaya in the Inner Richmond on Clement Street. Accompanied by a small group of friends, Zendaya's itinerary reportedly included stops at Green Apple Books, Pasta Supply Co., and Foggy Notion.

Marking a rare off-day for the star of upcoming blockbuster films "The Odyssey" and "Dune: Part Three," the San Francisco Standard reports that Zendaya brought her “Euphoria” co-star Hunter Schafer along for the outing as well. TikTik user @bustdownthotiyanna first spotted them at Aroma Tea Shop (302 Sixth Ave.).

The San Francisco Chronicle responded by reaching out to employees from Green Apple, Foggy Notion, and Pasta Supply Co. to confirm that Zendaya did in fact pay their stores a visit on Wednesday, May 28. Alas, while those rumors proved true, the dog Zendaya recently adopted with her husband, "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland, was not spotted in attendance.

Pasta Supply Co. chef-owner Anthony Strong told the San Francisco Chronicle that Zendaya and her party ordered “a whole round of pastas,” adding that her crew was "exactly the kind of chill group of friends we like slinging pasta for here.” At gift shop Foggy Notion, she reportedly had kind words for the store's music playlist before ultimately making a purchase of candles and skincare products.

SF Standard also confirms that Zendaya didn't leave Clement St. without acquiring its most famous souvenir: a Green Apple Books tote bag.

Related: Zendaya and Tom Holland Adopt New Dog at Oakland Shelter

Image: SFist screenshot of post from TikTok user @bustdownthotiyanna