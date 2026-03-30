- The victim in last Tuesday's shooting in the Sunnydale housing complex in Visitacion Valley has been identified as 24-year-old Tertron Johnson. Johnson was attending a block party and reportedly shooting a music video with friends when shots rang out. [Mission Local]
- The man killed when an SUV driver attempting to parallel park jumped the curb in Chinatown on Friday has been identified as 49-year-old Cutberto Zamora. Zamora had been in the neighborhood installing flooring in a residential unit. [NBC Bay Area]
- The woman who was swimming off Ocean Beach last week and had to rescued from below the Cliff House in a bikini tells her story. Maxime Rancourt says she was taking a cold plunge and was swept out by a wave near the legendary Kelly's Cove, and without her glasses on she swam to the nearest rock she could see. [ABC 7]
- The search intensified over the weekend for missing 52-year-old Oakland coffee shop owner Amy Hillyard. She is considered at risk due to a medical condition, and was last seen leaving her home on Wednesday afternoon. [KTVU]
- A five-year-old boy in Oakley was shot Sunday night, possibly accidentally, and required airlift to a regional hospital, but the circumstances of the shooting have not been shared. [NBC Bay Area]
- A baby sea lion that was rescued on the street near Googleplex in Mountain View in January was returned to the ocean. [Mountain View Voice]
- NASA has plans to send four astronauts on a trip around the dark side of the Moon, flying by and returning to Earth. [New York Times]
Photo by Jairo Gonzalez