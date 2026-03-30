Dozens of cyclists were spotted swerving in and out of traffic, riding directly at moving cars, and narrowly missing pedestrians before heading the wrong way up the ramp to the Bay Bridge — where they were greeted by the SFPD and CHP.

The San Francisco Police Department put out a pretty spectacular video of authorities detaining 85 cyclists who attempted to take over the Bay Bridge Saturday.

According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, the CHP alerted the San Francisco Police Department Saturday about a large group of bicyclists driving recklessly on the streets of South of Market as they headed toward the Bay Bridge.

Using intelligence technology from the SFPD’s Real Time Investigations Center — presumably drones, Flock license plate readers, and public surveillance cameras, to name a few, authorities tracked the group as they rode en masse, reportedly weaving through traffic, riding toward moving vehicles, and coming close to hitting pedestrians.

The group then headed the wrong way up the Harrison Street off-ramp where authorities had blocked access to the bridge.

“What we saw yesterday was not harmless fun. This is no place for games or risky behavior,” said CHP San Francisco Captain Tim McCollister. “Riding the wrong way on the freeway poses a serious danger not only to cyclists but also to the motoring public traveling at freeway speeds.”

Officers detained 85 cyclists, seized their bikes, and then released them after giving them citations for riding a bicycle onto a freeway.

SFPD

“Our priority is safety, and actions like this put lives at risk and disrupt critical transportation corridors,” said McCollister. “We will continue to enforce the law and hold individuals accountable to prevent a tragedy before it occurs.”

Related: 16 Vehicles Involved in Bay Bridge Sideshow Seized, Impounded

Image: SFPD