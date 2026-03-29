There was a homicide Friday in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood and the SFPD has arrested two men in connection with the killing and the assault of two others.

The incident happened Friday just after 11 pm, in the area of Harrison and Third streets, about a block and a half from the onramp to the Bay Bridge — at an intersection where there are two surface parking lots.

According to a release from the SFPD, arriving officers came to the scene at 11:12 pm and found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, in addition to two other victims who had been assaulted but not shot.

Police rendered aid to the shooting victim, and he was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Multiple SFPD officers reportedly responded to the scene and they were able to locate two suspects in the area, and detained them.

Probable cause was quickly developed to arrest both male suspects, who have been identified as 19-year-old Edwin Depaz Maldonado of Richmond, and 20-year-old Andy Segura Giron of San Rafael. Maldonado was booked on suspicion of murder and resisting arrest. Giron was booked on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is now handling the investigation.

This was San Francisco's 13th homicide of the year to date, following two others earlier in the week. This is also the second homicide in two months in the area of SoMa/Rincon Hill — a man was killed, or his body was found, near the entrance to the Bay Bridge at Harrison and Second streets the night of the Super Bowl. That victim was determined to be East Bay rapper Curnal.

While arrests have been made in Friday's shooting, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Photo via Google Street View