- Thousands of people showed up to “No Kings” protests across the Bay Area Saturday, naming issues such as fair elections, mass detentions, and ending the war in Iran as reasons why they're marching, with hundreds forming a human banner at Ocean Beach, spelling out, “Trump Must Go Now!!” [Bay City News]
- The current government shutdown is the longest in US history, as Sunday marks the 44th day of the impasse in Congress, with Democrats demanding safeguards on certain immigration enforcement operations before voting for full DHS funding. [NBC]
- SFO workers rallied in a caravan outside the airport in protest of ICE presence at US airports, including the incident last week in which DHS tipped off ICE about a woman and her daughter who were deported. [KPIX]
- Over 3,500 US troops were sent to the Middle East Saturday as the conflict escalates between the US-Israel and Iran, as more than 11,000 targets have been hit since late February. [CBS News]
- A striking video has been going viral of someone soaring high on a swing at Khajeh Atta Beach near the Strait of Hormuz in Iran, against a sky full of smoke from recent drone strikes. [The Times/Instagram]
- A Silver Alert has been issued for Jesse Fuller, 66, who was last seen Monday in Vallejo and is believed to be on foot. [KRON4]
- Stockton has the highest rate of super-commuters in US cities with more than 200,000 residents, which was 9.2% in 2024, and Modesto is second highest at 9.6%. [Chronicle]
Leanne Maxwell/SFist