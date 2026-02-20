San Francisco police have made an arrest in the February 9 shooting of Bay Area rapper Curnal, aka Keonte Antonio Deshawn Woods, on Harrison Street in Rincon Hill.

An East Bay man has been arrested in connection with the shooting that took place just after 2 am on February 9, in the hours after the Super Bowl, about a block from the freeway onramp to the Bay Bridge on the 500 block of Harrison Street.

The victim was found by the side of the road suffering from gunshot wounds, and later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim was subsequently identified as 31-year-old Keonte Antonio Deshawn Woods, a rapper with a following in Richmond who rapped under the name Curnal. Woods was reportedly a resident of Solano County.

As KRON4 reports, San Francisco police identified the suspect in the shooting as 49-year-old Lamont Williams of Hayward. Williams was arrested Friday on the 25000 block of Industrial Boulevard in Hayward, and he's been booked into SF's County Jail #1.

The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

San Francisco has seen an unusually high number of homicides in the first seven weeks of the new year, with six so far. At this time last year, the city had seen only one homicide.