- Two SF supervisors are proposing a new law that would direct SF police to confirm the credentials of federal agents in situations like the one at SFO last weekend. Supervisors Bilal Mahmood and Chyanne Chen say that the law would "reduce the risk of impersonation, prevent confusion in the field, and maintain public trust." [Mission Local]
- Nation Wood, the 25-year-old man arrested for the (possibly involuntary) Tuesday night killing of 22-year-old Samantha Emge, was a White House staffer during the Biden administration. [Chronicle]
- A second gray whale death of the season in the Bay has been confirmed by the Marine Mammal Center, and it was found at the Phillips 66 Refinery in Rodeo on Wednesday. [KRON4]
- SF-based Trump fan David Sacks — who you may remember was afraid of Biden getting us into World War III! — says he is no longer the "crypto czar" for the White House, and would be stepping back into an advisory capacity. [The Hill]
- The House Freedom Caucus is signalling that they are going to make things difficult around the passage of the DHS spending bill that has just passed in the Senate. [New York Times]
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has struck two Black and two female candidates off the one-star general promotion list in the Army, for no other obvious reason than that they are Black and/or female. [New York Times]