Local:
- The family of "Grandpa Vicha" Ratanapakdee is upset after his killer, Antoine Watson, received a lenient sentence Thursday. Watson, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and assault in January for the January 2021 shoving incident that killed the 84-year-old, was sentenced to three years with five years of probation, and since he's already served over three years, he was likely getting released today. [KTVU]
- A United flight that originated out of SFO apparently had a close call with a Black Hawk helicopter Tuesday night in Santa Ana. The incident happened around 8:40 pm at John Wayne Airport, and the FAA is now investigating. [KRON4]
- Five days ahead of Cesar Chavez Day, the California legislature has officially scrapped the name of the holiday, in light of recent revelations of sexual assault and abuse, and it will now be called Farmworkers Day. [CalMatters]
- The 'No Kings' march on Saturday is starting at the foot of Market Street around noon, and will move up Market Street to Civic Center Plaza, where there is a rally scheduled at 2 pm. Another "human banner" event is also happening at Ocean Beach at 11:30 am. [Chronicle]
National:
- For the seventh time, the Senate has failed to vote on funding the Department of Homeland Security, with Democrats holding out for more restrictions on ICE. Trump says he's going to restart pay for TSA employees via executive order, but can he? [CBS News]
- A federal judge has blocked the Pentagon's effort to label Anthropic as a supply chain risk, saying it is not allowed to "punish" a private company for not agreeing to its terms. [CNN]
- US stocks took another tumble today, their biggest since the start of the Iran War. [New York Times]
Video:
- Here's a little nostalgia moment about the Point Reyes Light, the still extant, small-town weekly newspaper in Point Reyes Station — which won a Pulitzer Prize in 1979 for covering Synanon, the cult-ish Northern California drug rehab program — and a story they were covering about a conflict between the old guard of the town and nudist "counter-culture" sunbathers, in 1979.
Photo by Robert Bye