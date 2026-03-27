A new izakaya lands near Union Square, the Castro gets a new Northern Thai restaurant, and the Chronicle's Cesar Hernandez gives his review of RT Bistro, all in This Week in Food.

A new Japanese izakaya called TBD has moved into the former Akikos space at 431 Bush Street. Eater reports that it's a collaboration between Ray Lee of Akikos — which has now moved to 430 Folsom Street — and Tommy Cleary of the erstwhile Divisadero spot Hina Yakitori. Expect Hokkaido scallop crudos, tsukune, and chicken karaage, but you'll also find yakitori style "medium-rare" chicken bits, sans skewers, and more. It doesn't look like they take reservations as of now, but the Instagram is here. And maybe there's a restaurant name that is still TBD?

A new Northern Thai restaurant has just opened in the Castro called Ka Kai. The restaurant, being run by alums of Farmhouse Kitchen and its affiliated restaurants, just debuted last week in the former Thai Chef space at 4133 18th Street. Hoodline had the news of the (technically soft) opening, and you can peek at the menu here. It includes Northern Thai dishes like mu thod and ka paw duck, all served in handmade bowls imported from Thailand's Lampang Province.

Tablehopper brings word that there is a new chef and a revamped menu at Izzy's Steaks & Chops in the Marina, which just reopened last year in its newly renovated digs. Chef Cory Armenta, formerly of Left Bank Brasseries and LB Steak, has updated the starters for spring, with a dish of asparagus and sauce gribiche, and crispy artichokes with preserved lemon aioli. Steak options remain the same, but there is a new seasonal vegetarian entree: artichokes en barigoule, with spring vegetables, sundried tomato, and vegetable consommé.

Ms. Tablehopper also raves about Falafelland, a new Yemeni-style falafel spot in the Tenderloin at 265 Golden Gate Avenue (at Hyde). In addition to some great sounding falafel made with a signature recipe involving avocado and blueberries, there are meating lamb lavash wraps and more.

Five Bay Area restaurants were added to the Michelin Guide as of this week, several months ahead of the California guide's full update reveal this summer — which will include the new star and Bib Gourmand ratings. The new additions are Restaurant Naides, Le Cigale, Dingles Public House, and Wolfsbane, all in SF, and in Menlo Park, Yeobo, Darling.

The Chronicle has word that popular Berkeley brewery and taproom Trumer Pils is going to be shutting down at the end of May. The US operations of the Pilsner brand, which originated in Germany, have been acquired by Firestone Walker Brewing Company, and will be relocating to Firestone's headquarters in Paso Robles.

Also closing in SoMa is Black Hammer Brewing Company, whose last day will be April 3. Broke-Ass Stuart was first to the news, with owners owners Jim "Hammer" Furman and Kevin Jackey launched their brewery first at Burning Man 11 years ago, and they've called themselves the world's only "Burner brewery." They'll be having a Playa-style sendoff party at their headquarters tonight (March 27) at 7pm. They already shut down their Castro outpost, Wilkommen, last year.

This week in reviews, Chronicle Associate Critic Cesar Hernandez brings us his take on RT Bistro, where he raves about the long off-menu burger from Rich Table, which he calls "easily one of the finest burgers in the city, worth every cent of its $30 price tag." He's also a fan of the kampachi crudo, the sweet potato tempura (which is excellent!), and the dry-aged steak, sans the prune-Armagnac sauce. He calls the pastas "largely unremarkable," but he enjoys all of Sarah Rich's desserts, which he says, "continue to stun."

Top image: The Dungeness crab 'Thermidor' at RT Bistro. Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist