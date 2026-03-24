A building that's undergoing a significant renovation at 88 Spear Street, including a rooftop bar and restaurant, aims to be a new model for selling employees on going happily back to the office.

During the first dot-com boom, older generations scoffed at new-styled workplaces replete with video games, kegerators, and foosball tables, where work and fun were supposed to blend into one and you never wanted to leave the office.

Even with fancy free cafeterias like they have at the campuses of Google and Meta, all that wasn't really enough to entice people back to commuting after they had a taste of remote work during the pandemic, and this remains a challenge for Bay Area companies six years after the pandemic began.

Enter the "office resort." We've heard about workplaces in recent years trying to reimagine themselves as more enticing places to be, like fintech company Expensify, which invested in building out a free cocktail bar for its employees in early 2023. Of course, that experiment was short-lived, and six months on, the company nixed the bar, with the CEO declaring "we're just never going back to a regular 9-5 office culture."

But now we have 88 Spear Street, or The Spear, which is being marketed as a building so plush with amenities that people will truly want to be there as much as possible: an office resort.

"I think this is sort of San Francisco’s next chapter," says Cyrus Sanandaji, managing principal of development firm Presidio Bay Ventures, speaking to KTVU. "The office resort is our answer to what the future of the office needs to look like. It’s something you can’t get at home. It’s giving people something to look forward to every day through little moments of delight."

Rendering via Presidio Bay Ventures

Rendering via Presidio Bay Ventures

That will include a rooftop lounge and restaurant from PLEASE Management, the company behind nearby Holbrook House. They're promising to have the new rooftop spot open by early next year, serving "Californian cuisine focused on wood-fired dishes."

Much like the revamp of the Transamerican Pyramid, the 13-story Spear is a sign of big investments being made in the idea that San Francisco office space will continue to be in demand if it's nice enough. As KTVU reports, Presidio Bay Ventures bought 88 Spear Street for $41 million in 2023, and they're investing $100 million into the overall, betting big on the idea that amenities and a fresh reno will be draws. They've already signed coworking space Canopy to a lease, and on the ground floor will be a new location of Arsicault Bakery, for morning coffee and croissants.

The building is also reportedly going to feature wellness services (including IV treatments!), a spa, a golf simulator, "skill-building workshops," and content creation studios. And the rooftop will feature event spaces for tenants as well.

Presidio Bay has launched their own "hospitality-driven real estate services platform" called The Main Post, which will be managing the new building.

Move-in for tenants is expected around November.