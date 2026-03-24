A Florida-based cosmetologist who came to the Bay Area to administer silicone butt injections to a 34-year-old OnlyFans model in 2023 has been convicted in San Mateo County of involuntary manslaughter.

A jury found 53-year-old Vivian Alexandra Gomez guilty of felony involuntary manslaughter, inflicting great bodily injury, and practicing medicine without a license. CBS Miami was the first to report the news following the 15-day trial and three hours of deliberation, with the verdict arriving Monday.

Gomez was accused of flying to the Bay Area on April 19, 2023 to meet with 34-year-old TikTok, Instagram, and OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkani and her boyfriend. The three met at a hotel room at the San Francisco Airport Marriott in Burlingame, where Gomez administered non-FDA-approved silicone injections to Gourkani's hindquarters — part of an ongoing gambit to look more like Kim Kardashian, and there was a decent, if cartoonish, resemblance.

Christina Ashten Gourkani, via Instagram

Not long after the injections, Gourkani's boyfriend said that she became ill and she was soon dead of cardiac arrest. The FDA warns that silicone, when injected into the bloodstream, can cause stroke or death.

A month later, Gomez, who had flown back to Miami, was extradited to San Mateo County and charged with causing Gourkani's death. Since then, as CBS Miami reports, she had been free on $200,000 bail pending trial.

Gomez now faces sentencing on May 5, and she could face up to seven years in state prison. She is being held in jail pending trial.

Gourkani, who went by Ashten G and whom fans called "Kim's Twin," said she had invested at least $30,000 into surgeries to look more like her idol, Kim Kardashian, including two breast-augmentation surgeries. She was a resident of San Jose at the time of her death.

Previously: Florida Woman Extradited To Bay Area Over Odd Accidental Death of Kim Kardashian Look-Alike