SF Fire Department and PG&E crews entered residences in Bernal Heights Saturday night after receiving reports of a possible gas leak and found a man unconscious — possibly from carbon monoxide poisoning, and he died at the scene after receiving emergency medical aid.

As the Chronicle reports, the fire department responded to the 3900 block of Mission Street around 6 pm Saturday to help Pacific Gas & Electric enter several residences in order to locate a potential gas leak.

Residents were advised to avoid the intersection of Mission Street and College Avenue, per the Chronicle. A Citizen update said firefighters were ventilating the area with fans.

Report of Person Unconscious After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning @CitizenApp 3934 Mission St Yesterday 6:06:17 PM PDT

When emergency responders entered one of the homes, they found a man unconscious. He died at the scene after responders performed life-saving measures. According to Citizen, via the fire department’s official X account, the mad was unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The San Francisco Police Department helped direct traffic, along with the fire department, as KRON4 reports. Authorities didn’t believe foul play was involved.

KTVU reports that residents had reported the potential gas leak or odor from outside the building where the man was found. PG&E told KTVU crews did not locate any leaks or “impacts from PG&E” in the area.

Image: Citizen

Related: Berkeley Couple's Death Linked To Carbon Monoxide, Possibly From Laser Cutter Or 3D Printer