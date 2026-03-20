Thousands of flower lovers will be lining up Saturday to receive eight free tulips at Union Square’s annual “Tulip Day,” which is held annually in honor of International Women’s Day, and it’s advised to get there early, since, naturally, long lines and snarled traffic are to be expected.

Union Square’s annual Tulip Day returns Saturday, featuring a free public giveaway of 80,000 tulips — eight per person — sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. The event marks the start of Union Square in Bloom, as Bay City News reports, featuring floral displays, food, and themed cocktails from nearby businesses.

The tulips are grown in the United States using bulbs sourced from the Netherlands, continuing a floral tradition that dates back to the first Tulip Festival in 1929 in Holland, Michigan, according to a Union Square Alliance press release.

“Each year, Tulip Day draws thousands of residents and visitors to Union Square, bringing great energy to the heart of our city,” said Mayor Lurie in the release. “I’m thrilled for the return of Tulip Day this March as we continue working hand-in-hand with the Union Square Alliance to drive foot traffic, support local businesses, and accelerate our downtown recovery.”

As to be expected, the influx of visitors means long lines and gridlocked traffic downtown, so attendees are advised to get there early. As NBC Bay Area reports, the line starts at 9 am ahead of the gates opening at 1 pm.

Last year, KTVU spoke to Sarah and Phillipa Colborne of San Francisco who got to the event at sunrise after missing the previous year’s event due to the long lines. "We were people-watching while the sun came up, and it’s just fun. It’s worth making the effort," they said.

In 2024, NBC Bay Area spoke to Woodland resident Ruth Delemos, who had also missed the previous year’s festivities and made sure to got there early the second time around.

“Last year we came and we missed out, because there were so many people,” Delemos said. “We gave up, and went to the store and got tulips. This year, we planned it a lot better. It’s absolutely stunning. What a great community thing to do.”

Image: Union Square Alliance

Related: Go Get Some Free Tulips In Union Square On Saturday