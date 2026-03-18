Local:
- A woman was injured in an e-scooter hit-and-run at 4th and Market streets Monday evening. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries but police are seeking the e-scooter rider or any witnesses. [KPIX]
- The first gray whale death of the year in the Bay Area has been recorded, and the whale was found floating below the Golden Gate Bridge on Tuesday morning. [Chronicle]
- For what it's worth — not much! — the San Francisco County Transportation Authority is reviving talk of a future subway line under Geary Boulevard and down 19th Avenue, estimated to cost up to $30 billion. [Chronicle]
National:
- Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the site of a horrific, hate-crime-motivated mass shooting in June 2016 that killed 49 mostly LGBTQ people and wounded 58 others, was demolished Wednesday. The City of Orlando purchased the property in 2023 with plans to build a $12 million memorial to the shooting victims. [Associated Press]
- Temperature records have indeed been broken in the current western heatwave, with Phoenix recording its earliest ever 100-degree day Wednesday, and Palm Springs hitting 105. [New York Times]
- A planned April visit by King Charles III to Washington DC to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday is now in question as Trump rages about the UK not supporting or helping with the war in Iran. [CNN]
Video:
- You may have heard about this viral clip from Vallejo rapper LaRussell, who made recent headlines for being invited to perform as a "house band" at Levi's Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday, where he performs a new track in which he refers to "devils" being "heaven sent," like Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Adolph Hitler. And if not, here it is.
MY ENGINEER TOLD ME I PROBABLY SHOULDN'T PUT THIS OUT...— LaRussell (@LaRussellGC) March 14, 2026
THAT'S EXACTLY WHY I PUT THIS OUT 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dQ2tsQ2NvG