- NorCal ski resorts are calling it early this year, shutting down operations due to rapidly melting snow and warm temps. Homewood Mountain Resort and Sierra-at-Tahoe both announced closures this week, along with Mount Shasta Ski Park and Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort which announced closures last week. [KTVU]
- The City of San Francisco and the SF police union have reached a tentative agreement giving SFPD officers a 14% pay bump over the next four years. [NBC Bay Area]
- A coalition of community organizers and labor leaders is backing a new ballot initiative that would ask voters whether the minimum wage in Alameda County should be raised to $30 per hour. [KTVU]
- At least 30 billionaires have shown their support for and/or donated money to the campaign of San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan to be the next governor of California, even though he has little shot of winning and they're just lighting money on fire that they could be paying in taxes instead. [Chronicle]
- Elon Musk has decided to get excited about politics again this week, trying to whip up support for the SAVE America bill and pushing for Senate Majority Leader John Thune to get it passed. [New York Times]
- Trump, ironically, went on social media to rant about how the Supreme Court had become "a weaponized and unjust Political Organization," all because he's still sore about the tariff ruling. [New York Times]
- The Chronicle food team did a blind tasting of sourdough loaves and, surprisingly, Tartine comes in fourth, while Josey Baker Bread took the #1 spot. [Chronicle]
Top image: The ski area at Homewood as viewed on April 14, 2021, in Homewood, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)