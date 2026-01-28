Local rapper LaRussell, who petitioned the NFL to let him perform at this year's Bay Area Super Bowl, has gotten the invite to do so at the official NFL Tailgate Party outside Levi's Stadium.

He may not be opening for Bad Bunny at the Halftime Show, but 31-year-old Vallejo-born rapper LaRussell is celebrating that he's been asked to perform at Levi's Stadium, as the official "house band" and at the official tailgate party on February 8 — where Grammy-nominated artist Teddy Swims will also be performing.

LaRussell posted the video seen below Wednesday morning, with Oakland's Collab Choir backing him up, outside Levi's Stadium, singing and rapping the announcement.

The rapper also announced, "We are the official hyphy house band of Super Bowl 60 in the Bay Area, from the Bay Area. It ain’t never happened before."

LaRussell reposted the clip to X, with the caption, "FROM THE BACKYARD TO SUPERBOWL!!!!!!!!" He added, "MY TEAM WORKED REALLY HARD FOR THIS! THE TEAM AT THE NFL FOUGHT REALLY HARD FOR THIS!"

The NFL also posted the video, and as the Chronicle notes, the NFL Tailgate will be airing on Peacock starting at 12:50 pm on February 8.

LaRussell was born LaRussell Dwayne Thomas in Vallejo in 1994, and he originally rapped under the name Tota Shakur, prior to 2020.

The "backyard" he's referring to is a pergola-covered stage in his backyard where he's performed a number of concerts, following an unsatisfactory experience with a local venue. LaRussell also thrilled local fans with a Saturday main stage set at Outside Lands this past August.

In his short career he's released dozens of studio albums and tracks, including, last year alone, Rent Paid, "Party on the Westside," Make Hip-Hop Fun Again, Be Home Before the Stree Lights Come On, Sobriety, and Good Ethica.

Below, hear him performing with the Pittsburg High School Marching Band last month in a video that he made as part of his campaign for an invite from the NFL.