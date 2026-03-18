- The California Gig Workers Union, which represents rideshare drivers, has filed a formal complaint against Waymo at the California Public Utilities Commission over the transportation of minors. We know SF parents have been using Waymo to transport their unaccompanied kids, deeming it safer than rideshares, and the union says that Waymo is now knowingly violating the conditions of its operating permit. [NBC Bay Area]
- The driver of an Audi was killed Tuesday on I-580 in Livermore. The driver was apparently trying to pass a slower car and launched, at high speed, off the off-ramp at the Isabel Avenue exit. [KRON4]
- The Richmond City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday to extend the city's contract with Flock Safety, despite privacy concerns about the license plate-reading cameras. [KTVU]
- Bing Crosby's former Hillsborough estate, which sold last year for $25 million, is back on the market for $28.995 million after a series of reported upgrades, including a new pool. [Chronicle]
- As X and xAI are in the middle of layoffs, there was some sort of X outage Wednesday morning which was reportedly widespread. [KRON4]
- A federal judge has again pushed back on Trump's plan to build his new ballroom, mocking the Justice Department's argument that the demolition of the former East Wing amounted to an "alteration" as is allowed for any president to undertake without congressional approval. [CNN]
Photo courtesy of Waymo