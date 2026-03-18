On Monday morning, SFPD officers patrolling the 7th and Market area came upon the scene of a suspected aggravated assault that left the female victim lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries, and they detained the suspect who was attempting to walk away.

Cole Wright, 31, of Oakland was arrested Monday after patrol officers from the San Francisco Police Department came upon the aftermath of a violent attack at 7th and Market streets, near UN Plaza, around 8 am, as KRON4 reports.

According to a statement from the department, police quickly detained the suspect who was attempting to leave the scene. The officers then found the adult female victim on the ground with life-threatening injuries and rendered medical aid with the help of paramedics who transported her to the hospital.

Police later arrested Wright after developing probable cause, and he was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. Wright also had three previous active out-of-county warrants.

"This kind of violence will never be tolerated in San Francisco,” said Chief Derrick Lew in the department’s statement. “I want to thank our patrol officers for their excellent police work in taking this violent suspect off the street.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Image: Guilhem Vellut/Flickr