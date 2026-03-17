Local:
- Sixteen vehicles were seized by CHP Monday and impounded for 30 days in connection with a sideshow that took place on the Bay Bridge around Christmas. During the incident, all westbound lanes were blocked, pedestrians were walking on the road, and drivers were operating vehicles recklessly. [KPIX]
- SF couple Rebecca and Ed Roque were in the middle of a cruise in the Middle East when the US and Israel first launched military strikes against Iran, leaving them stranded on the ship in Qatar for almost a week. The cruise company and US embassy ended up arranging a repatriation flight for the 70 American passengers onboard, amid widespread flight cancellations in the region. [KGO]
- Citibank has taken over Wells Fargo’s old location at One California in downtown SF for its new flagship branch in place of two downtown locations that closed last month. The 12,000-square-foot space includes a second-floor lounge for events, and the location will offer personal banking, small business banking, mortgages, and wealth management. [Chronicle]
- The man who barricaded himself in SF’s Nob Hill after brandishing a gun in a purple Ferrari Monday has been identified as 51-year-old Brian Currier of San Francisco, and he was booked into San Francisco County Jail for assault with a firearm, as well as a related arrest warrant. [KRON4]
National:
- Sixty unionized employees from CBS News' streaming service launched a 24-hour strike and walked off the job at the network's New York headquarters, as well as its SF Bay Area office, after staff and leadership, including "MAGA-curious" Bari Weiss, were unable to come to an agreement. [Daily Beast]
- A federal watchdog investigation uncovered that a now-former US Army general lost classified maps on a train in Europe, while also suffering a concussion after a boozy dinner. [The Huffington Post]
- Witnesses in Pennsylvania and Ohio spotted a suspected meteor accompanied by white streaks Tuesday morning, which the National Weather Service and Nasa confirmed was a fireball that hit the ground near Cleveland, Ohio. [BBC]
Video of the Day:
Crews are working late into the night this week, getting the Bay Bridge ready for the much-awaited relighting of the "Bay Lights" Friday. [KPIX]