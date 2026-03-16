Local:
- Two people, an adult and a child, were hospitalized in an apparent hazmat situation in Alameda on Monday. The pair were reportedly exposed to a hazardous substance inside an apartment complex on the 700 block of Santa Clara Avenue. [KTVU]
- Police in San Jose have made an arrest in connection with a mass shooting that took place hours after the Super Bowl, in San Pedro Square. 46-year-old Tyrone Asphy of Washington state has been identified by police as the person who pulled a gun and shot six people attending a Super Bowl gathering. [KTVU]
- A Las Vegas developer now has plans to build 940 homes at the Concord Naval Weapons Station site, where the city has had plans for years to build thousands of homes that have never taken shape. [Chronicle]
National:
- Trump is yelling at European allies now for not wanting to help out more with his asinine war with Iran. [CNN]
- The same federal judge in Massachusetts who has dealt previous legal blows to the Trump administration, Judge Brian Murphy, has blocked RFK Jr.'s changes to the childhood vaccine schedule, citing the lack of scientific evidence behind it. [New York Times]
- Oh God, Trump is talking about taking Cuba now. [New York Times]
Video:
- Best Actor winner Michael B. Jordan took his Oscar with him for a post-ceremony meal at In-N-Out in Los Angeles, where he was cheered by fans Sunday night.