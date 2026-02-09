A Sunday night shooting in downtown San Jose in the hours after a Super Bowl watch party there left five people injured, but all are expected to survive.

The shooting happened around 10:50 pm in the San Pedro Square area, near the intersection of North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street, not far from one of three San Jose locations of La Victoria Taqueria.

According to San Jose police, "In total, five adult victims were transported to local hospitals with varying gunshot wound injuries and are expected to survive."

As KTVU reports, police blocked off the entrance to San Pedro Square, and police tape could be seen outside the taqueria as well.

Earlier in the day and evening, the area had been hosting San Pedro Fan Fest, a free block party for Super Bowl Sunday, however that had officially ended around three hours before the shots were fired.

Units are currently investigating a shooting in the area of N Market St and W Santa Clara St. At least three people have been shot and transported to local hospitals for treatment.



This event appears to be an isolated incident.



We have a significant police presence in the… pic.twitter.com/7vIq3hyWw1 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 9, 2026

Streets remained closed following the shooting as police investigated.

It's not yet clear how many shooters were involved.

This incident followed another overnight on Saturday (around 2:20 am Sunday), which police say was isolated and unrelated, in which two individuals were fatally shot on the 100 block of Paseo de San Antonio. These marked San Jose's second and third homicides of the year.

Photo via Google Street View