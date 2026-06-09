Local:
- Natalie Gee, runner-up for District 4 supervisor in the June election, announced she’s withdrawing from the November race. This likely makes Alan Wong, who’s received almost $1 million from PACs — much of it geared toward mailers and ads —a shoo-in for the seat. [Mission Local]
- A 33-year-old swimmer named Catherine Breed is embarking on an expedition to swim the full border of California, from Oregon to Mexico — a 900-mile feat that would make her the first to complete. [New York Times]
- Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy suddenly resigned Tuesday after investigators began looking into whether she actually lived in Fairfield. [Chronicle]
- Wynd Kaufmyn, 68, an activist from the group Stop AI, was convicted in connection to a protest last year outside OpenAI’s headquarters on Third Street. [KQED]
National:
- As SpaceX heads toward a potential public offering Friday with a projected valuation of an unprecedented $1.8 trillion, a new report from More Perfect Union alleges the company was fast-tracked into Nasdaq index funds in a way that could gouge retirement investors while heavily enriching early backers and insiders. [Democracy Now]
- A federal watchdog report found that a large ICE detention facility in Texas is being operated under serious mismanagement, wasting millions in taxpayer money while exposing detainees to unsafe conditions, inadequate medical care, and preventable deaths. [Associated Press]
- A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by 31 former male athletes from North Carolina State University who alleged they were sexually abused by their team’s former director of sports medicine. [Associated Press]
Video:
- Crews began tearing down the Chit Chat Cafe on the Pacifica Municipal Pier Tuesday as the structure of the pier continues to deteriorate, and the building was at risk of collapsing. [ABC 7]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist