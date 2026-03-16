Following a judge’s order last week to release Tony Phillips after determining Mayor Lurie’s bodyguard initiated the fight and assaulted him, Phillips was arrested again Monday and booked on charges of violating a court order.

As the Chronicle reports, police officers encountered Phillips Monday while patrolling the alley at Cedar and Larkin streets, where the March 5 scuffle took place — an alleged violation of a stayaway order stemming from the incident, and a previous stayaway order pertaining to this block.

As SFist reported previously, neighborhood advocates have been concerned about potential overreach, as police began conducting sweeps and arrests in the alley following the incident.

Last Wednesday, Judge Sylvia Husing reviewed the video footage of the scuffle between SF Mayor Daniel Lurie’s security detail and suspect Tony Phillips, as SFist reported, and verified that Phillips was “violently assaulted" by one of the bodyguards, who initiated the altercation. Per SFist, Husing ordered that Phillips be released, in spite of his history of failing to appear in court and violating stayway orders.

As was previously reported, Phillips faced an attempted murder charge in 2019 pertaining to deadly fight that took place about a block away from the March 5 incident, but that charge was ultimately dropped for lack of evidence.

Phillips was scheduled to appear in court last Thursday on drug paraphernalia charges, as KTVU reported last week, as well as several misdemeanor relating to the previous stayaway order pertaining to Cedar Street.

Phillips’s defense attorney, Ivan Rodriguez, said he’s working to get Phillips into stable housing, per KTVU.

Phillips told KPIX last week that his only focus during the incident was protecting himself without hurting anyone else. As SFist reported last week, Phillips didn’t know at the time that Lurie’s bodyguard, who was in plainclothes, was a police officer.

“I was just trying to regain my balance while getting pushed off my feet, being attacked,” Phillips said. “That’s all I had on my mind — being attacked and trying not to attack nobody.”

Per KPIX, Phillips’s defense attorney, Ivan Rodriguez, said he’ll be requesting that District Attorney Brooke Jenkins look into the actions of Lurie’s security detail. As SFist reported, Rodriguez called into question Lurie’s habit of engaging with people on the street, saying it puts the community at risk and insisting that Lurie take accountability for his role in the incident.

"I don’t know how that’s right for the mayor to be doing so,” Rodriguez said. "I don’t think that’s leadership. I think that’s performative. It’s a situation where he put his security detail [and residents] at risk."

Per SFist, Lurie continued to defend his actions, saying it’s his job “to lean in,” which he’s modeling for other city department heads.

Phillips’s next court appearance was scheduled for April 15, per KTVU.

Image: Google Street View

Previously: Lawyer For Man Accused In Altercation With Bodyguard Says Mayor Lurie's Street Outreach Is 'Performative'