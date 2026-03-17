- One person died Monday afternoon after their car went off a dock and became submerged in the water at the Sausalito Yacht Harbor. It's unclear how the car ended up in the water, but one occupant managed to self-rescue and survived the ordeal. [KTVU]
- A 16-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend for reckless driving after being clocked going 130 mph on Highway 101 in Rohnert Park. According to the CHP, the teen, driving a BMW i8 sports car, was "weaving in and out of vehicles, making multiple lane changes" on northbound 101 before an officer caught up with him. [KRON4]
- There was a 3.4-magnitude earthquake this morning at 6:48 am centered about five miles northeast of Gilroy. There was also a 3.7M quake centered under the ocean off the Humboldt coast at 5:56 am. [Chronicle]
- The city council in Richmond will be debating today over turning the city's Flock license-plate-reading cameras back on, after a vocal group has pushed the issue, citing safety over privacy concerns. [NBC Bay Area]
- Senate Republicans are putting a bill up for debate today, a bill that the president and his allies have been pushing, that would institute strict ID requirements for voting, and Democrats say it's all just about disenfranchising voters. [New York Times]
- Trump is now attacking Gavin Newsom for being dyslexic, saying the disability should disqualify him from the presidency. [New York Times]
- Three seasons after people were skiing in July because of all the winter snow that still hadn't melted in the Sierra, it's looking to be an abbreviated ski season, with the snowpack now melting 1% per day. [ABC 7]
Top image: Photo via Southern Marin Fire Protection District