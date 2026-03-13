Fat Cat SF gets a brick-and-mortar wine bar space in the Mission, Rize Up Sourdough readies a SoMa cafe, and night markets return in Cole Valley and the Castro, all in This Week In Food.

A new wine bar is headed to the Mission District, and that is Fat Cat SF, from Jessica Bell of Fat Cat Wine Club. Bell briefly had her pop-up at the Castro's Fisch & Flore last fall, but now Tablehopper reports that Bell is moving into a permanent space at 3215 Mission Street, the former Outer Orbit, near where Valencia and Mission meet in La Lengua. Food at the wine bar will come courtesy of Claws of Mantis, the Vietnamese pop-up from chef Kevin Tang, and both are hoping to be open by early or mid-April.

Andytown Coffee Roasters is getting ready to open a new FiDi location at 66 Kearny Street. Tablehopper alerted us to an Instagram post from the Andytown crew, and it appears the opening will be soon, but we do not have an opening date.

Tablehopper also had word that another local coffee player, Ritual Coffee Roasters, is opening up in the FiDi — seems like a trend? Ritual is taking over the former Torrefazione Italia cafe space at 255 California Street. That opening date is also TBA.

The Chronicle had news that Rize Up Bakery, the business of baker and ube sourdough maven Azikiwee Anderson, will be opening a cafe this summer at its production facility at 1160 Howard Street. Anderson said he plans to serve grilled cheese sandwiches, salads, soups, and coffee, with customers' choice of bread. And you'll be able to buy whole loaves as well.

Bernal Heights cake specialist Black Jet Bakery is expanding to the Outer Sunset with Black Jet Luncheonette, coming to the small space at Judah and 46th Avenue that was previously home to Damn Fine Coffee, and before that, Trouble Coffee. As Mission Local reports, the new location will feature Black Jet's signature breakfast sandwich, and its coffee cake, as well a rotating menu of sandwiches. They're aiming to open by June.

The kiosk on the Powell side of Union Square that is currently home to b. patisserie may have a new tenant next year. The Chronicle reports on a request for proposals that went out from the Rec & Parks Department for the 900-square-foot cafe space, with a lease beginning in February 2027, which suggests that b. patisserie does not plan to stay beyond their current lease. A new tenant could sign a lease for up to nine years, the department said. Across the park, we await the new Super Duper that is set to arrive later this year.

And do be aware that the night market Cole Valley Nights returns next week, on Thursday, March 19, and the Castro Night Market starts a new season, after going on hiatus at Haloween, on Friday March 20. Both events happen with the help of the Civic Joy Fund and local merchants associations, and they are "eturning due to popular demand after the huge surge in popularity of night markets last year," according to a release.

Top image: Rize Up Bakery's ube sourdough via Instagram