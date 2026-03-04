Gun violence has continued to be an unfortunate fact of life in San Francisco, and after a notable dip in the city's homicide count last year, the first nine weeks of the new year have now seen nine homicides, almost double last year's pace.

A person was fatally shot on Sixth Street early Wednesday, according to the SFPD. The shooting occurred around 1:30 am on the 100 block of Sixth Street, which would be the block between Mission and Howard streets.

The victim was reportedly transported to an area hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

No information has been shared about the victim or any potential suspect.

This is SF's ninth homicide of the year to date, and as we've noted previously, the pace of murders in the city has been unsually rapid in the opening two months of the year.

The city saw only 28 homicides in all of 2025, the lowest in SF since the year 1954 — when the city had about 60,000 fewer residents than it has now. That represents a little more than two killings per month, and January and February of 2026 have already outpaced that nearly 100%.

Last week saw a fatal drive-by shooting in Potrero Hill in which one person was killed and two others were injured.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images