It is a sad day here at SFist as we mourn the loss of one of our own — and it is the first time a full-time staffer has passed for a site that has been in existence 22 years. Joe Kukura, who began contributing to the site in its earliest days and became its associate editor in the last decade, has died at age 55. The cause was complications from gastric cancer.

Joe had continued working at SFist these last several months while undergoing treatment, and he praised the care he was receiving at UCSF Medical Center. His prognosis became dire only in the last several days as he was diagnosed with pneumonia, and he passed away early Friday at UCSF Parnassus with family members at his side.

Joe was born in Russell, Ohio on December 7, 1970. He attended West Geauga High School in Chesterland, Ohio, and attended Ohio University, receiving a bachelor's degree in 1995.

According to Joe's brother, Jack Kukura, "Joe was always a performer," joining a punk band in high school and playing both accordion and tuba. "In college, many people only knew Joe as Elvis," he says, which was clearly a precursor to Joe's longstanding love of costumes.

Soon he was hitchhiking from Athens, Ohio to San Francisco and back again, to decide if he wanted to live here, and quickly decided he did. "When he made his official move to San Francisco, Joe took Amtrak," his brother said, adding, "Joe always chose the more adventurous route."

Joe arrived in San Francisco in June 1996 and never left, immersing himself in the world of Burning Man and San Francisco's music scene. His appreciation for the city grew from there, as Joe fashioned himself into a bon vivant who seemed to know everyone, from late night bar denizens of North Beach to members of the city’s running clubs.

Joe was a pioneer in the "Wild West" days of the early blogosphere, and began contributing to SFist not long after it launched in 2004 — as San Francisco's answer to New York's burgeoning Gothamist, with a largely unpaid staff. Joe's personal Blogspot blog, Exercising While Intoxicated, was inspired by his love for Bay to Breakers, and a map he created of all the liquor stores one could find along the race route was soon reprinted on SFist in 2008, creating a modest local sensation — and leading to an annual tradition of updating this map that he continued through last year.

"He didn't just love San Francisco, as many do. He understood it with a singular, unaffected point of view," says former SFist Editor Brock Keeling. Keeling remembers seeing Joe at music shows in the late 1990s, and meeting him through a friend of a friend at Joe's railroad apartment on Florida Street.

"Much can be said of his wit and solid writing chops, but what stood out most about 'Joe K' (as he was often called), was that he lacked the standoffishness or prickly ego that many writers, myself included, can't shake," Keeling adds. "Also, during a brief time when we overlapped as roommates, my cat ate his gecko. He always reminded me of that with a smile, even twenty years later. I hope the three of them are together now, in peace, laughing about it."

Joe Kukura, left, at Bay to Breakers 2015

Over time, Joe would become something of SFist's political correspondent, delighting in the petty dramas and minor scandals that popped up in the long soap opera of the SF Board of Supervisors. And he took a special interest in digging through financial disclosures around local elections, calling campaign finance research one of his "kinks."

From three-legged dog picnics to the Hunky Jesus contest, Joe delighted in covering the kooky, often unhinged culture of our city as well.

"Joe was so happily, unselfconsciously intent on squeezing every drop of fun from his day that I was always surprised by how prolifically and smoothly he wrote," says founding SFist Editor Eve Batey. "His signature move, in life and work, was always a wide grin and a swing from the rafters."

Batey adds, "Even after decades in SF, his enthusiasm for the city never dimmed — but that doesn’t mean he was an unquestioning booster. No one was above a nudge or rib from Joe (in person and on paper), but it never felt small or petty. He wasn’t mean, but he called it as he saw it, with a core of integrity and a little bit of a smile."

"None of that changed when he fell ill late last year," Batey says. "He grew thinner and got tired a little earlier, but his gusto and love of life never wavered. San Francisco is a little less magical without him in it."

Joe did marketing content work for NerdWallet and Pulsepoint, and was also a regular contributor to SF Weekly, Thrillist, and Broke-Ass Stuart, where his bio page states, "Joe Kukura is a two-bit marketing writer who excels at homoerotic double-entendre. He is training to run a full marathon completely drunk and high, and his work has appeared in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal on days when their editors made particularly curious decisions."

In the strange way of web content, Joe's legacy will live on in the many bits and pieces, silly puns, and daily news items he covered here and elsewhere.

SFist is seeking remembrances and stories about Joe from friends and family, both for a more complete obituary and for another potential piece. Please send those to [email protected] with the subject line "Joe Kukura Memories."

A complete obituary will follow.