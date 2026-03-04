- The polarizing Vaillancourt Fountain will not be removed from Embarcadero Plaza until after an April 6 court hearing. The City Attorney's Office says the city will leave the fountain as-is until after a Superior Court judge rules on a motion for a preliminary injunction filed in February by preservationist fans of the fountain. [Chronicle]
- A BART Mart pop-up shop is happening today from 3pm to 6 pm at Downtown Berkeley Station, featuring BART- and transit-inspired merch by local artists. Another BART Mart pop-up will take place March 26 at Millbrae Station. [NBC Bay Area]
- At its product launch Tuesday, Apple unveiled a first-of-its-kind low-end laptop, the MacBook Neo, priced at $599. It comes in four colors — citrus, silver, indigo, and blush — and comes with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage. [Ars Technica]
- Former Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell starts his job as Fremont Police Chief next week. [KTVU]
- The Transamerica Pyramid, which we learned last week is being sold, appears to be selling at a loss, with a pricetag of $700 million, well below the approximately $900 million that primary investor BVK, the German pension fund, paid to purchase and renovate the tower and two adjacent buildings. [Chronicle]
- CHP is seeking a hit-and-run suspect who critically injured a man in Guerneville Monday night, in a collision on River Road west of Bonita Avenue. [KRON4]
- A 20-year-old Barnes & Noble bookstore location is closing at San Bruno's Tanforan Mall — the latest closure at that fading mall. [KRON4]