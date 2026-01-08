Hundreds marched through San Francisco's Mission District Wednesday night following a deadly shooting by ICE agents across the country in Minneapolis, and there was a simultaneous protest in Oakland as well.

"We’ve already been seeing them throw people to the ground, now they’re just going to shoot them point blank in the window," says one of last night's protesters, Jennifer Dees of San Francisco, speaking to NBC Bay Area.

"I'm here in San Francisco marching with hundreds of people marching to demand justice for Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by ICE in Minnesota today while protecting her Somali immigrant neighbors," says Sanika, an activist with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, in a video posted to social media. "On less than three hours notice, we've gathered hundreds of people here alongside protests across the country. ICE brings terror and violence to our communities wherever they go, but we know the people will rise up and fight back against these attacks and all attacks on working people."



As KTVU reports, a group of around 100 protesters also gathered outside the downtown San Francisco ICE facility on Sansome Street Wednesday night, along with a protest that formed in Oakland.

Per NBC Bay Area, a protest was planned Thursday morning in San Jose, and another is planned Thursday evening in Pleasanton.

Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was reportedly driving home from dropping off her six-year-old son at school when she and her partner encountered ICE agents on their street in Minneapolis. As CNN explains, Good, in the driver's seat of an SUV, was partly blocking the street as an ICE SUV approached, and stopped, telling them to "go around." Agents are then seen getting out of their car and demanding she get out of hers.

Several agents approach the driver's side window, one saying "Get the fuck out of the car," and one ICE agent who was standing near the front of the car, draws his weapon and shoots Good after she accelerated forward, bumping him out of the way. Her car then is seen crashing into a parked car.

Video of the incident, in which ICE agents do not appear in much or any danger from Good's vehicle, has widely circulated, and both President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are sparking ire for their attempts to cast Good as a "domestic terrorist," and to tell people what they saw with their own eyes isn't true.

"This appears as an attempt to kill or to create bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism," Noem said.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, referring first to a neighbor who was screaming from behind the camera about the shooting itself, "The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital."

The mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, quickly called "bullshit" on the president's response to the situation, and has been outspoken in the last 24 hours about the gravity of the situation with ICE's continued incursions in American cities.

"What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust," Frey said of ICE. "They're ripping families apart. They're sowing chaos on our streets, and in this case, quite literally killing people."

Minneapolis has been a particular focus of ICE activity in the last month as the president ramped up his rhetoric about Somali immigrants living there.

Top image: A portrait of Renee Nicole Good is pasted to a light pole near the site of her shooting on January 08, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to federal officials, an ICE agent shot and killed Good during a confrontation yesterday in south Minneapolis. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)