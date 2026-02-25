Local:
- SF First Lady Becca Prowda will be taking on her most public initiative to date this July, leading a citywide day of service called One City Day. The day will include park cleanups, food giveaways, and work with the homeless population. [Chronicle]
- Some serious legal questions are likely to be asked in the inevitable lawsuits over last week's deadly avalanche near Tahoe, like to what extent are back-country skiiers accepting a considerable degree of risk when they venture out. [Chronicle]
- Steph Curry dropped by KoJa Kitchen's truck at SPARK Social on Tuesday, and reportedly ordered some Kamikaze Fries. [Facebook]
National:
- Trump's nominee for surgeon general Dr. Casey Means, a wellness influencer, was, of course, unclear about her vaccine views during her confirmation hearing today. [CNN]
- A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration's practice of deporting people to countries where they have no previous ties is unlawful. [New York Times]
- Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Crosby's son, Robert Crosby Jr., was found dead Monday at the age of 23, and the cause of death remains unclear. [NY Mag]
Video:
- In case you hadn't heard, Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie is hosting SNL this weekend. Here's a promo in which he and master impressionist James Austin Johnson have an accent-off.
Photo by Mads Eneqvist