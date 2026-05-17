- A 25-year-old man who was found dead in the ocean near Big Sur Saturday was reportedly fishing off the rocks. The man, whose body was found floating around 1 pm, was identified as Alberto Hernandez of Marina. [Chronicle]
- A vegetation fire broke out Sunday morning in Sonoma County, amid high winds and a Red Flag Warning, near Middle Ridge Road, east of the unincorporated area of Annapolis. [KRON4]
- Business owners say the situation in the Mission District, particularly on the alleys between Mission and Valencia near 15th and 16th, has gotten much worse in recent months with drug activity, encampment fires, dog fights, and more. [KTVU]
- A 41-year-old man has been charged with making criminal threats against multiple San Francisco schools, and he has a long history of arrests for making threats. [ABC 7]
- Swatches are still a thing, and a release of a new Swatch pocketwatch collection that's a partnership with luxury Swiss brand Audemars Piguet drew a massive crowd Saturday that forced the shutdown of the Swatch store at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose. [NBC Bay Area]
- The laser light show beaming between One Sansome, the Transamerica Pyramid, and Coit Tower seen Friday and Saturday is the latest temporary laser installation from Illuminate, and it is for this weekend only, with the last of it happening between sunset tonight and sunrise tomorrow. [Chronicle]