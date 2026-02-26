- Oakland's school board approved the layoffs of 400 staffers, but no teachers. The district is facing a $100 million budget deficit, and plans to lay off hundreds of central office staffers, counselors, and literacy coaches. [KTVU]
- San Jose police released details about what they say was a murder-suicide that occurred Tuesday outside the European Wax Center on the 500 Block of El Paseo de Saratoga. 43-year-old Edgard Altamirano allegedly shot his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. [KTVU]
- A beloved granite sculpture of two intertwined whales, long a fixture outside Steinhart Aquarium at the former California Academy of Sciences building, has returned to a new prominent spot at City College. [Chronicle]
- Hillary Clinton was giving closed-door testimony Thursday morning in Chappaqua, New York to the House Oversight Committee regarding Jeffrey Epstein and how she or former President Bill Clinton knew him. [CNN]
- The Chronicle has taken another pass at surveying SF grocery stores, a few months shy of a year since the last time they did this, and (spoiler alert) Trader Joe's remains the cheapest and Bi-Rite remains the most expensive for the same basket of items. [Chronicle]
- Regarding last week's major Supreme Court decision on the president's power to enact tariffs, Justice Neil Gorsuch spelled out in his concurrence that that it is far easier to grant a power to the president than to claw it back, because of the power of the presidential veto. [New York Times]
- Glen Kuiper, the former Oakland A’s broadcaster who was fired after seemingly saying the N-word during a live television broadcast in 2023, will be back doing radio play-by-play for the Giants’ exhibition game against Team USA on Tuesday. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo by Ronan Furuta