A fatal shooting occurred early Sunday in San Francisco's Sunset District, but few details are available so far.

A person was reportedly shot multiple times Sunday morning around 5:20 am, according to social media reports and KPIX, on 46th Avenue near Ulloa Street, in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood.

The person was pronounced dead, with multiple gunshot wounds, but the circumstances and exact location of the shooting have not been made public.

The X account SFPDcallsBot reported the shooting at 5:21 am Sunday, and said the police response time was 6 minutes.

If confirmed as a homicide, this would be the city's 17th homicide of the year to date. Following a particularly violent first three months of the year, the city has seen double the rate of homicides so far this year compared to last year. As of this week last year, 8 homicides had occurred.

This is a developing story.

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