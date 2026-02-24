Raising Cane's, the fast-food outfit that specializes in fried chicken of the boneless variety, is planning to open a new location in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf neighborhood, a stone's throw from In-N-Out.

San Francisco was already going to get its first outpost of Raising Cane's at Stonestown Galleria, set to open this summer — which first made the news last March, almost a full year ago. And soon we'll be rolling in chicken fingers, with a second Raising Cane's set to open at 211 Jefferson Street near Pier 39, as KRON4 reports.

Construction is reportedly set to begin next month, and a real estate listing for the remainder of the building suggests that Raising Cane's will be open for business in "Summer 2026."

The Louisiana-founded chain caused a commotion when it debuted its first Oakland location in July 2022, and it now has five Bay Area locations, including one in Colma and one in Hayward.

Unlike a lot of fast-food chains, Raising Cane's keeps its menu very simple, with combo meals featuring three, four, or six chicken fingers, each coming with Cane's Sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, and Texas toast. There is a fried chicken sandwich on the menu, but that is about it for options.

The company was founded in Baton Rouge in 1996 and has been in major expansion mode nationwide for several years, now counting over 940 US locations as of January 2026. 200 of those locations are spread across Texas, but California is catching up with 129 so far.

And Fisherman's Wharf itself is undergoing something of a rebirth, with a new waterfront plaza coming where the former Alioto's restaurant once stood, and multiple new restaurants recently open or set to open. Those include the new boozy Taco Bell Cantina, which opened in January to great fanfare, and a new location of Oakland's own Everett & Jones BBQ. One of the Wharf's oldest restaurants, Castagnola's, is also planning a reopening, possibly this year.

We'll update you when we learn more about the Fisherman's Wharf opening timeframe.