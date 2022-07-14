- More than 400 people lined up for Raising Cane’s chicken fingers when the new Oakland location opened this morning at Edgewater Drive and Hegenberger Road. Some people lined up as early as 4 a.m., and 20 lucky folks won free Raising Cane’s for a year, and the chicken finger chain was happy to show off the size of the line. [KRON-4]
Can you count the Oakland Caniacs? We'll help you out...it's more than 400. pic.twitter.com/HahNErELSB— Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) July 14, 2022
- The SF Standard sized up November’s five SF supervisor races, and concluded that only two of these are likely to be in any way competitive. The supes of for reelection are D2’s Catherine Stefani (unopposed), D4’s Gordon Mar (two legit potentially challengers), D6’s Matt Dorsey (barnburner against Honey Mahogany), D8’s Rafeal Mandelman (has an opponent, but likely to coast), and D10’s Shamannn Walton (likely to win in a snoozer). [SF Standard]
- Another East Bay brush fire disrupted BART’s Antioch line for nearly 90 minutes this afternoon. The fire started at 2:23 p.m., was extinguished by 2:44, reignited by 3:30, and BART was back running by 3:40 p.m. [KPIX]
- About four hours before that in Antioch, a speeding vehicle crashed into a tree, caught fire, then crashed into a second vehicle, killing the driver of the speeding car. [KTVU]
- A 34-year-old Oakley woman is in custody for “lewd and lascivious acts” with teenage boys, and the DA has filed 21 charges against her, with more expected to come as additional victims come forward. [KRON-4]
- Donald Trump’ First Wife and businessperson Ivana Trump has died after an apparent fall down a set of stairs, and she may have suffered a cardiac arrest first. She was 73. [CNN]
Image: Raising Cane's via Twitter