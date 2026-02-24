San Francisco just notched another homicide in what has been an unusually violent start to the year, after a man who was attacked and robbed earlier this month just succumbed to his injuries.

The alleged robbery and assault occurred on February 5 on Nob Hill, in the area of Bush and Taylor streets. The male victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found with life-threatening injuries, and police have since identified a suspect, who was arrested last week.

As KPIX reports, at 11:40 am on February 19, SFPD officers detained 34-year-old Eduardo Cruz Vivero on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vivero, who also had an outstanding warrant in San Mateo County, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of assault, robbery, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Two days later, on February 21, the victim died from his injuries in a San Francisco hospital, and a possible homicide charge has been added to Vivero's booking record.

Charges in the case have not yet been filed by the San Francisco DA's office, and no motive or other details have been publicly identified by police.

This is San Francisco's seventh homicide to date in 2026, meaning that the city has added nearly one homicide for each week of the new year. Last year saw a record low number of homicides, the lowest since the early 1950s, and by this point in February 2025 the city had only seen one homicide.

Top image: Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images