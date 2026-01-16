Hundreds of people showed up Thursday for the official grand opening of the new Taco Bell Cantina at Fisherman's Wharf, even though it's been open for two weeks.

The standing-in-line-for-things-you-shouldn't-have-to-stand-in-line-for phenomenon was in full force at Fisherman's Wharf on Thursday, maybe because a TikTok marketing campaign worked, or something. (And they were giving away free tacos, and merch, and there was a DJ.)

Mayor Daniel Lurie was there for the ribbon-cutting, posting a video not long after his State of the City address, celebrating the "hundreds and hundreds of people" lined up for a double-decker taco and a Baja Blast with rum in it.

"The only two people that [sic] are gonna be upset with me are my daughter and my son who are fired up about this so I've got to bring them back next time," Lurie said.

Even though the new boozy Taco Bell Cantina, the city's second, opened on New Year's Eve, this official opening event was advertised on Eventbrite, and word got out.

Lurie was there while it was still light out, probably before 5 pm, but the photo below posted to Reddit shows that the line continued well after dark (the event ran until 8 pm).

Photo: jimmiebfulton/Reddit

"Was passing through and saw a huge line down the side walk," writes Redditor jimmibefulton. "I thought they might be selling crack or something. Nah, just burritos. And alcohol."

As franchisee SG Ellison tells ABC 7, "Taco Bell Cantina brings energy. It's got an amazing culture. It's got an amazing following. It's young and vibrant, and it's something that just really showcases the brand and the community. It means a lot to us to be here or part of this revitalization of the wharf."

This Taco Bell Cantina joins more than 80 NorCal Taco Bell locations under the umbrella of franchisee Diversified Restaurants Group, of which Ellison is CEO.

via Instagram

I saw some Instagram evidence of the festivity inside, with the DJ, but I can't seem to find an embeddable video except the one below shot from the sidewalk, from TikTok.



The other Taco Bell Cantina in the city, which didn't get nearly this much fanfare when it debuted, opened several years ago across from Oracle Park.

And there is, of course, also that "most beautiful Taco Bell in the world," which is a Cantina branch, overlooking the ocean in Pacifica.

Previously: Taco Bell Cantina, With Booze, Opens at Fisherman's Wharf