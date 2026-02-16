42-year-old Lisa Catalano has been at it for six months now with the “Marry Lisa" billboards up and down Silicon Valley's US-101, and she’s still paying for them while looking for a husband, but her viral fame is a mixed bag.

It has now been a full six months since extremely eligible bachelorette Lisa Catalano started her “Marry Lisa” billboard campaign as she hunts for a husband the extremely unconventional way. And Bay Area News Group checked in on her this weekend to find that she’s still at it!

Six months into this marriage-seeking arrangement, the news group reports she’s received “4,000 applications from would-be suitors” from “around the world.” Most were tossed, as the applicants do not live in the Bay Area as Catalano has requested. Similarly, most men fell outside her stated preferred age range of 35-47 years old men (the News Group said that the online applicants were aged from “19 to 78”), and also per the News Group, many of the photos submitted were “clearly generated by AI.”

So how much action has this billboard campaign generated? The news group adds that Catalano’s six-month billboard campaign has merely netted “dates with nearly 10 men." So she’s clearly being pretty picky. Though Catalano tells the News Group that she had a Valentine's Day date this past weekend with a man she’s seen “a handful of times,” and they did a dinner and a movie.

But there has also been hate mail! Catalano describes having two full three-inch binders with mean messages saying things like, “You’re washed up, you have nothing to offer” — in addition to rape threats and death threats.

“It’s a lot of getting called every name in the book — ‘bitch,’ ‘whore,’ ‘slut,’ ‘bimbo,’” Catalano told the news group. “I was getting called an ’empty egg carton’ because I’m 42 years old and expressing my desire to start a family.”

Though the struggle here may cut both ways. Catalano may be actively cutting down her candidate supply by insisting on her dates signing non-disclosure agreements, and how she keeps dragging the media into all of this. To that end, Catalano seems to be working on a KRON4 docuseries about this whole saga, which she’s promoting on her webpage, and which KRON4 is promoting on their website too.

Image: Marry Lisa