Local:
- A Hayward man, 31-year-old Christopher Nadhan, has been charged with raping a woman whom he found sleeping in her car at the Walnut Creek BART station. The victim said she had been out drinking with a friend in San Francisco and decided to sleep a bit in her car on October 25, 2025, and she awoke to the suspect on top of her. [Bay Area News Group]
- Police in Antioch responded to a Comfort Inn on Sunday morning and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, and they are continuing to canvas the area for witnesses. [Chronicle]
- Notorious mauling dog owner Marjorie Knoller, whose dogs killed 33-year-old Diane Whipple in January 2001, has been denied parole again. [SFGate]
National:
- Vaccine makers, including Moderna, are pulling back on vaccine studies because of the hostility of RFK Jr. and the Trump administration, and that is clearly terrible news. [New York Times]
- Hyatt's executive chairman, the billionaire Tom Pritzker, is retiring and stepping down from the company's board after being found to have been very friendly with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. [CNN]
- Pizzagate was a bizarre fiction, and yet the word "pizza" comes up a bizarrely large number of times in the latest tranche of Epstein Files — and it seems to be used to mean multiple things? [NY Mag]
Video:
- The YouTube channel What's Good Dough stopped in to learn from Jules pizzaiolo Max Blachman-Gentile in this video from last year what makes his pizza crust so delicious.
Top image: Photo by Darwin Bell