Many of us are familiar with the frustrations of dating apps, and the seemingly endless cycle of not-quite-right matches and quick ghostings they bring with them. One Bay Area woman has taken matters into her own hands and gone analog with her search for a mate, on a fairly grand scale.

Lisa Catalano, a 42-year-old San Mateo woman who owns a vintage clothing business, has paid for a series of billboards that drivers on 101 on the Peninsula may have seen over the past several weeks. The "Marry Lisa" campaign launched on September 2, and the billboards feature a URL, marrylisa.com, which leads husband prospects to an online application.

"I’m putting myself out there," Catalano told the New York Post last week. "People would be shocked if they knew how much this is costing me."

We don't know how much, exactly, this is costing Catalano, however some quick Googling suggests that billboard ads in SF average around $12,800 per month — so multiply that, by however many billboards between here and Santa Clara that Catalano has put her face on.

It seems like a drastic measure, but as she tells KRON4, "I just want to meet somebody. And I was just not having any luck any other way."

Catalano has been single since late 2023, when, sadly, tragedy took away her longtime boyfriend, to whom she was engaged. As she tells KRON4, he passed away due to a terminal illness.

Catalano tells men who may want to date her, on the website, that she is looking for a marriage-oriented man betwen the ages of 35 and 45, maybe a couple years older or younger than that. Other non-negotiables include a bachelor's degree at a minimum, an interest in having a family within 2-3 years, and not being particularly religious. She also doesn't want anyone who's into recreational drugs, including marijuana, but a little booze is okay. Also: "Must be Democratic or liberal or left leaning politically."

And she would like her mate to already be in the Bay Area, or be willing to relocate here.

"I am hoping to find somebody local and because I love living in the Bay Area," she tells KTVU. "There are so many people in the Bay Area, and I think that my guy is here as well."

Catalano only cautions prospective mates that they should read the full site before applying — hundreds or thousands of men have reportedly applied who clearly don't fit the above criteria, particularly in terms of age.

"I really can't stress this enough that the men who are filling out these applications should maybe read first a little bit about me and not just go off of the photo and the fact I'm looking for a husband," Catalano tells KTVU.

She says she's received about 350 applications from men who appear to fit the bill, and she's working her way through the slush pile.