Meet all the horse statues just installed around San Francisco to celebrate the Lunar New Year’s Year of the Horse, as these intricately designed horse monuments now adorn SF parks, markets, and public spaces.

You may have noticed that all of the San Francisco Lunar New Year Celebrations are starting a little later than normal this year. That’s because the Lunar New Year itself starts a little later than normal this year. Tuesday, February 17 is the first day of this year’s Year of the Horse, and the SF Chinese New Year Parade is not until Saturday, March 7.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

But one beloved annual SF Lunar New attraction is already out in full horse force. The popular statues of the Chinese New Year zodiac signs are back, this year with custom-made horses to ring in the Year of the Horse.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce has once again commissioned Year of the Horse on Parade statues that are now placed around town in the above locations. SFist got pictures of each of the horses in their new pastures.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

MY LUCKY PONY by STEPHANIE MUFSON

Lucky Supermarket (1515 Sloat Boulevard)

Once again, the Lakeshore Lucky Supermarket has a zodiac statue that they’ve adorned with colorful on-theme items like oranges, orchids, and lilies (and Heinekens) that spark crazy Lunar New Year joy.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

The galloping My Lucky Pony is from designer Stephanie Mufson, owner of Parade Guys, which builds the floats you see every year in the Chinese New Year Parade.

KINETIC POP by ROBIN (DEYI) ZHAO

Chase Center (One Warriors Way)

Among all the Senor Sisig, Burma Love, and giant jumbotron videoboard action you’ll see at Chase Center’s Thrive City, you’ll also find artist Robin Zhao’s whimsical horse called Kinetic Pop for the duration of the Lunar New Year celebration season.

Yes, this little horse has a fistful of lucky envelopes for the handing out this Lunar New Year season. And since it’s the Chase Center, we see some unbridled love for both Warriors blue and Valkyries purple.

These Year of the Horse on Parade statues will remain on display at these locations through March 15, 2026.

Related: Photos: Giant Dragon Statues Ring In the ‘Year of the Dragon’ In SF [SFist]

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist