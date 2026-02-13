Trump’s EPA is running roughshod over all California’s environmental protections, so the state is suing to keep as many of them as intact as possible, the latest being our rollback of how much greenhouse gases can be emitted into the environment.

Given the complete fecklessness of both the Congressional Democrats and Republicans under the Trump 2.0 administration, the main weapon that Governor Gavin Newsom had had at his disposal to fight back at the administration has been to sue them. And Newson wins pretty frequently!

So Newsom is not deterred from just suing the Trump administration at the relative drop of a hat, and KPIX reports Newsom’s latest lawsuit is against Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency for gutting Califirnia’s greenhouse gas emission rules. Newsom’s lawsuit hopes to preserve the California standards he helped pass.

This particular Newsom lawsuit is being handled by an environmental law nonprofit known as Earth Justice. "We're talking about people's lives here,” Earth Justice senior attorney Marvin Brown told KPIX. “Not just the lives of people here today but thinking about future generations that are going to be affected by the actions we take today."

The Trump administration, of course, laughs off all climate change concerns as if they were a hoax. "I tell them don't worry about it because it has nothing to do with public health," Trump said, quoted by KPIX. "This was all a scam."

Of course, this is the same guy who said that COVID was a hoax in 2020.

While that state’s greenhouse gas emission rules are largely struck down, KPIX adds that “California may be sheltered from some of the federal government's actions since state law requires 100% of the electricity to come from renewable or carbon-free sources.”

Image: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Traffic backs up on Interstate 405 during the morning commute at sunrise on January 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)