Bad Bunny took the world by storm during his Super Bowl Halftime Show, and so did the 400 mostly local performers in the now-famous “grass bunny” costumes who are sharing their experiences all over the internet, with one performer listing the prized costume on eBay for $5,000.

National outlets published a variety of “a day in the life” type interviews all week highlighting the ins-and-outs that the estimated 400 sugarcane-grass performers experienced during their epic two weeks of rehearsals for Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, culminating in the show of a lifetime Super Bowl Sunday.

Andrew Athias of Philadelphia, one of the few non-local performers in the group, wrote a first-hand account for the Business Insider. Athias said he found out about the gig through the Backlit job listing, which entailed strict height and build requirements, as SFist reported in January. Athias writes that the performers weren’t told what their roles would be until rehearsals, and they all signed strict NDAs not to provide any details until after the performance. In an interview with CNN, Athias said about 40 performers were fired for violating the terms of their agreements.

@cnn Andrew Athias performed in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show as a bush, a job that is rumored to have had over 40,000 applicants. Athias shares his experience with CNN. ♬ original sound - CNN

In his BI piece, Athias writes that the performers wore the costumes, which he said weighed around 40 pounds, for eight rehearsals — six or seven hours straight for the first five rehearsals and 12 hours for the final three. In his CNN interview, he said the costumes consisted of a headpiece, backpack, and tunic.

“The suits were heavy and uncomfortable,” writes Athias in the BI. “Every now and again, you'll have a blade of plastic grass going places where grass should not go. Fortunately, we were given some protective goggles.”

Nevertheless, Athias writes in BI that although he got paid for the gig ($18.70 an hour), he would've performed in the show for free.

Likewise, up until 2022, many background Super Bowl performers used to be required to perform for free. As Entertainment Weekly reports, an investigation by the Los Angeles Times, spurred by the advocacy of dancer Taja Riley, found that while some performers received payment during the halftime show, others were required to work for free. Per EW, Super Bowl dancers and background performers now earn a guaranteed minimum wage through a union contract, amounting to roughly $1,300 a week, per the site CapitalXtra.

Despite being heavy, the “grass bunny” costumes were reportedly pretty comfortable. UC Berkeley student Nikolai Petukhov told People magazine, “It was very well-designed and it was comfortable, actually," he said. "So many people assumed that maybe it was hot, but no. It was chill. It was cool."

Petukhov went on to explain that their roles as bush performers were pretty straightforward. “I wouldn't say it was choreography,” he told People. “We were just standing still.”

The designer who dressed the performers, Ashton Legadoé, posted a behind-the-scenes reel congratulating costume designer Monique L. Peters who created the costumes, along with fellow designer Fern Legadoé and their costume team of over 60 workers. Per Legadoé, Jones Specialty Softgoods, a custom sewing shop in Georgia, constructed the costumes.

Not surprisingly, one of the grass bunny costumes made it onto eBay within two hours of the final Super Bowl score, as People reports. The item, which is listed at $5,000, has yet to sell. Per the seller, the listing includes the balaclava and shoulder harness from the costume, as well as the in-ear radio, sweat suit, and gloves worn during rehearsal.

Naturally, many suspect the grass bunny costume will be the dominant costume of 2026, with a Bad Bunny-centric Spirit Halloween meme sweeping social media. Additionally, SF Travel anticipates many grass bunny ensembles proliferating Bay to Breakers in May.



